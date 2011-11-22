GENEVA Nov 22 Swiss bankers backed the Swiss National Bank's exchange rate cap on the Swiss franc saying it was vital to the alpine economy, but stopped short of calling for a lower cap.

"The measures of the Swiss National Bank have already shown proof of their effect and should be saluted," Claude-Alain Margelisch, Chief Executive Officer of the Swiss Bankers' Association (SBA), told the Foreign Press Association of Switzerland.

To tame the Swiss franc, which flirted with parity against the euro in August, the SNB imposed an exchange rate cap of 1.20 francs to the euro on Sept. 6 and vowed to defend it using all means necessary.

Swiss banks had suffered from the strong franc, which weighed on their revenues, according to Margelisch whose Basel-based association represents some 350 banks.

Yet exporters have said the 1.20 level is not enough to protect margins and prevent further job losses and the tourism industry has seen a reduction in visitors.

"The 1.20 (level) is extremely important for the Swiss economy. It is foreseeable and allows one to plan on future activity," Margelisch said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Greg Mahlich)