CENTRAL BANK
A more disciplined fiscal policy in Poland would create an
opening for monetary policy loosening, central bank governor
Marek Belka was quoted on Wednesday as saying.
PZU < PZU.WA >, PKO BP < PKOB.WA >
Poland's national champions in the financial sector could
team up to snap up local units of distressed western lenders,
which would increase Polish bank holdings, writes
Rzeczpospolita, citing the head insurer PZU.
GETIN NOBLE BANK
An increase in the Polish participation in the banking
sector is feasible, the lender's chief executive tells
Rzeczpospolita.
