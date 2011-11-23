The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

FINMECCANICA

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday he was closely watching the growing corruption scandal at the defence conglomerate and had ordered ministers to ensure the state-controlled group was taking action to resolve the issue.

Finmeccanica later on Tuesday denied rumours that Chairman Pier Francesco Guarguaglini had resigned, according to ANSA news agency.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank's supervisory board chairman has sounded out outgoing Treasury director general Vittorio Grilli as candidate to become CEO of the bank, several newspapers said. They said the bank foundation shareholders are still supporting an internal candidate. Il Messaggero said there could be a supervisory board meeting on Thursday to discuss the appointment.

FIAT

The carmaker Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday he had no intention to cut more jobs in Italy, adding his decision to scrap all labour contracts at the carmaker's loss-making plants was essential to increase competitiveness.

ENI

Former ENI executive Abdulrahman Ben Yazza was named oil minister in Libya's new government, a spokesman for the National Transitional Council confirmed on Tuesday.

Separately, the oil and gas group said in a statement it will evaluate with Angola opportunities for new joint initiatives in the country to develop the oil and gas sector.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

The insurer has been contacted, as has Axa over French insurer Groupama's intention to sell agency network Gan, Il Sole 24 Ore said without citing sources. The network is worth between 0.8-1.5 billion euros, it said. * BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The appointment of a chief executive could be made before Christmas, MF reported. It said Intesa Sanpaolo acting CEO Marco Morelli was among the candidates.

* ENEL, ENI, TERNA

The government could possibly sell small stakes in Enel, Eni and Terna to a fund managed by the state-controlled CDP holding to demonstrate to the EU Italy's efforts to cut debt, MF said in an unsourced report.

* A2A, IREN, HERA

The finance alderman at Milan's city municipality, Bruno Tabacci, said in an MF interview he hoped for an alliance between the three municipal-owned utilities adding Bologna and Turin municipalities are moving in this direction.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

FALCK RENEWABLES

The company is linking up with former Roma and Juventus footballer Zbiniew Boniek's company to examine three wind projects in Poland for 90 megawatts of capacity, MF said in an unsourced report.

