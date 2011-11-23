(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Nov 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA

Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea holds news conference to present details on its last shareholders meeting at 1400 GMT.

ROMANIA'S HIDROELECTRICA WANTS 50 PCT PRICE HIKE

Romanian state-owned hydro power producer Hidroelectrica wants a 50 percent hike in tariffs for household consumers from 2012, its director said on Tuesday, because it is struggling with a drought and high costs.

ROMANIAN MAYOR STAGES HUNGER STRIKE AS RESIDENTS SHIVER

A Romanian mayor has begun a hunger strike to protest against cuts in heating subsidies imposed under a government austerity drive, reawakening memories of the harsh final years of communism.

ROMANIA PARLIAMENT APPROVES CULLING OF STRAY DOGS

Romania's parliament sought to address the country's chronic stray dog problem by approving a bill on Tuesday that will allow cities to catch and kill the animals, a move that enraged activists.

CEE MARKETS-CROWN GAINS ON POSITION SQUEEZE, FORINT STUCK

The Czech crown rallied on Tuesday as the market absorbed a squeeze on long euro positions after recent corporate orders, while Hungary's move to get international assistance to shelter it from the euro zone crisis propped up the forint.

SOCIAL DEMOCRATS

Opposition Social Democrats expelled Mircea Geoana from the party on Tueaday. Geoana is the head of the Romanian senate and a former candidate for president.



SOCIAL SECURITY

Romania's parliament approved a new social security law on Tuesday that plans to lower state spending for social benefits.



