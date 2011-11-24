* Govt keen to list state-owned firms-bourse exec
* Include Al Jazeera, Qatar Airways
* Qatar launching local bond market next month
* SME equity market awaiting regulatory sign-off
By David French
DUBAI, Nov 24 Al Jazeera, the high-profile
Middle Eastern broadcaster, could launch an initial public
offering as early as next year as the Qatar government looks to
offload stakes in state-owned entities, a senior executive at
the country's bourse said.
“Al Jazeera would like to list next year subject to
regulatory approvals and market conditions," Olivier Gueris,
chief operating officer at Qatar Exchange, told Reuters in an
interview on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.
"They (Al Jazeera) have a strong desire to go for an IPO and
list the company at Qatar Exchange. But due to some regulatory
requirements with the Ministry of Business and Trade and the
Qatar Central Bank it may be next year."
Al Jazeera was not immediately available for comment.
The government is keen to divest stakes in a number of state
entities, Gueris said, with Qatar Airways potentially the first
high-profile name to sell some of its capital to the public.
The carrier had hoped to list this year, according to its
chief executive in June [ID:nLDE75D0KK], but market volatility
has pushed back the timetable.
"They’ve mentioned Qatar Airways...It will be dictated by
market conditions around the world.”
The flow of IPOs on Qatar Exchange has been minimal in
recent years as economic volatility deters firms from going
public. Mazaya Qatar Real Estate Development MRDS.QA was the
last primary offering in January 2010.
The pipeline could be bolstered by a number of financial
firms based in Qatar's offshore banking free zone, the Qatar
Financial Centre, Gueris said.
However, a number of jurisdictional issues between the QFC
and the Qatar Financial Markets Authority, the onshore regulator
of Qatar Exchange, would need to be ironed out before this could
happen, he added.
QInvest, Qatar's largest investment bank, is one such QFC
firm which has said it would consider an IPO on Qatar Exchange.
[ID:nLDE6BM05F]
Qatar will launch its secondary bond market next month, with
the latter half of December currently earmarked for the start of
trading, Gueris said.
"Local currency sovereign bonds will start listing after the
new year, with treasury bills probably before that," he said.
A market for local currency debt has been on the cards for a
while and the Qatari government has been issuing
riyal-denominated bonds to banks as part of a plan to provide
paper to trade and establish a yield curve for future issuance.
In January, the Qatar Central Bank issued a 50 billion
riyals ($13.7 billion) sovereign bond, following on from a 12
billion riyals offering in 2010. [ID:nLDE70G1GU]
It has also completed four issues of T-bills so far in 2011,
the latest being a 4 billion riyals offering in August.
[ID:nL6E7J40V8]
Meanwhile, rules governing a stock exchange for small and
medium-sized businesses have been completed and are awaiting the
sign-off of the Qatari regulator, Gueris said.
"It’s the regulator’s decision so it’s hard for me to say
when they will do it but there’s strong interest from the
highest authorities in Qatar so the regulator will have to make
a decision sooner rather than later.”
A junior market will help businesses access funding and
provide more choice to investors, Qatar Exchange's Deputy
Chairman, Ahmed Mohamed El Sayed, said in May. [ID:nLDE74T0I2]
Qatar, along with the UAE, will find out next month if it
has been upgraded to emerging market status by index provider
MSCI, having had the decision delayed in June. [ID:nN1E75K1TG]
Stringent foreign ownership limits in Qatar is one of the
areas of concern for MSCI, and Gueris said there was unlikely to
be any change prior to December's ruling.
However, with its huge cash surplus from liquefied gas
production, an economy expected to grow by 18.9 percent in 2011
and 7.7 percent in 2012, according to analysts polled by Reuters
GULFPOLL1, and the soccer World Cup in 2022, an MSCI upgrade
was not the be-all and end-all for Qatar, Gueris believed.
“Regardless of whether it happens, there will still be major
interest from international investors in Qatar,” he said.
