PRAGUE Nov 23 The Czech unit of RWE will raise natural gas prices for households by 9 percent on average from Dec. 19 due to a steep depreciation of the Czech crown, which makes imports more expensive, a spokesman for the utility said on Wednesday.

It is the company's second price increase in less than two months triggered by the crown's fall against the U.S. dollar. In November, it boosted household prices by 5.2 percent.

The crown has shed 6.7 percent against the dollar since the beginning of November.

"We did it because we have been recording a massive weakening of the crown against the dollar, which makes gas imports in the Czech Republic more expensive," a spokesman for RWE's Czech unit RWE Transgas Martin Chapulpsky said in a telephone interview.

RWE Transgas is the Czech Republic's dominant gas supplier but eight other regional distribution companies also transport, store and distribute gas. Czech utility CEZ is the largest retail power provider. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova, Editing by Michael Kahn and Alison Birrane)