(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own)

By Margaret Doyle

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The climate has changed for Switzerland’s private banks. Earnings are being squeezed by a combination of tax deals, the strong Swiss franc and turmoil in financial markets. This is why Rabobank is considering offloading its 46 percent stake in the Swiss lender Sarasin BSAN.S to a rival. The Dutch lender doesn’t need the cash, and merging private banks can be tricky. But the benefits of integration probably outweigh those of struggling on alone.

Switzerland’s private banks are being buffeted from all sides. The country’s vaunted bank secrecy cracked in 2009 when the government agreed to reveal the names of thousands of UBS’s U.S. clients in order to avoid the bank being hit with criminal charges.

Similar deals with the UK and Germany followed this summer. While these agreements protect account-holders’ identities, depositors must hand over around a quarter of their previously-undeclared deposits to satisfy tax demands. Analysts at UBS reckon these fines could shrink total private bank assets under management by Swiss lenders by up to 6 percent.

Moreover, having been forced to cough up, clients are likelier to jump to another bank. The combined effect could reduce 2013 earnings at individual banks by up to 55 percent, UBS analysts estimate.

The euro zone crisis has also been a mixed blessing. While the turmoil has reaffirmed Switzerland’s safe haven status, the franc’s strength is painful: 72 percent of the industry’s costs are in the local currency, against just 35 percent of revenue, UBS estimates. A 10 percent strengthening of the franc knocks pre-tax profit at Julius Baer BAER.VX by a fifth. Meanwhile, cautious investors are parking more of their money in low-margin cash.

All this suggests consolidation is necessary -- and inevitable. But deals are not without risk. Sarasin insiders mutter about a culture clash with Julius Baer, raising the prospect of an exodus of bankers -- followed by their clients. UBS reckons Sarasin could lose 5 percent of its revenue following a Baer takeover. However, a merger would cut Sarasin’s costs by 20 percent.

These synergies allow a rival like Baer to pay Rabobank more for its stake. Even if it closes a chapter in Swiss banking history, Sarasin will probably go to the highest bidder.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:

www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

-- Sarasin said on Oct. 13 that Rabobank was looking at all options for the Dutch lender’s 46 percent stake in the Swiss private bank.

-- Swiss newspapers reported that Julius Baer and cooperative bank Raiffeisen were considering bids for the Dutch cooperative bank. Neither Swiss bank commented directly on the reports, but a Julius Baer spokesman said Sarasin was an interesting prospect.

-- Sarasin's management said in an internal memo earlier in November that it hoped Rabobank, which holds 68 percent of the voting rights in the bank, would make a decision that allows Sarasin to remain independent.

-- Twelve top managers at Sarasin, including its chief executive Joachim Straehle, wrote a letter to Rabobank’s board to fend off a takeover by Julius Baer, Tagesanzeiger reported on Nov. 19.

-- Sarasin managers have been reported in the Swiss press to prefer a sale to retail cooperative bank Raiffeisen, as they fear significant job cuts if Julius Baer takes control.

-- Straehle told the Financial Times on May 20 that management had held informal talks with Rabobank about selling its stake to them.

-- Reuters: CEO, top Sarasin managers resist Baer takeover- paper [ID:nL5E7MJ09F]

-- Reuters: Dealtalk-Sale of Rabobank's Sarasin an all-Swiss affair [ID:nL5E7LK1G9]

RELATED COLUMNS

Taxing talks [ID:nL6E7JB0VN]

Swiss poker [ID:nL6E7IF0P6]

-- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can -- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [DOYLE/]

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and David Evans)

((margaret.doyle@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS SWISS/BANKS

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.