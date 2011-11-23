* Europe needs over 28 bln euros to invest into grid
* World investment of $13.6 trl needed
By Ethan Bilby
LONDON, Nov 23 Growth in the renewable
energy sector in the last decade and a lack of incentives for
utilities to invest into new power transmission capabilities
mean there is an increased risk of blackouts, a report said on
Wednesday.
The joint report by German financial and insurance group
Allianz and the Chief Risk Officer Forum said the
championing of renewables in Europe had come at the price of
reliability.
Aging power infrastructure means the European Union (EU)
will need to make investments of between 23 billion and 28
billion euros over the next five years, the report said.
Worldwide, an investment of $13.6 trillion will be needed by
2030 to meet demand -- half for transmission and distribution.
The report said that the investments were needed to avoid
industrial blackouts, which can disrupt 'just in time'
industrial supply lines.
"Even short blackouts which occur several times during a
year in the U.S. sum up to an annual economic loss between $104
billion $164 billion," the report said.
"Smart grids with metering, communication, and control
technologies and new storage and transport capacities are needed
to handle the growth of renewable energies," Allianz's Michael
Bruch said.
Overcast and low wind conditions are often cited as concerns
with regards to renewable energy sources like wind and solar,
however a bigger problem can be when too much electricity is
generated.
During strong wind conditions, German wind energy can
provide up to nearly 30 gigawatt (GW) of electricity, the
equivalent of 30 standard nuclear power plants.
German law prevents the grounding of excess energy and
forces operators to sell renewable energy on Leipzig-based
European Energy Exchange (EEX).
In times of high renewable generation and low demand, this
can cause negative power prices on EEX as operators effectively
pay utilities to switch off conventional power plants to prevent
overloading the grid and make space for the flood of renewable
power.
Half of the estimated 194 GW of new electric capacity added
in 2010 came from renewable sources, and as renewables become
more cost competitive, technological innovations in storing
electricity -- such as pumped-storage hydropower or molten salt
thermal storage -- are needed, the report said.
The U.S. electricity grid is 5-10 times less reliable than
the European grid, with an average of nine hours of disruption
each year per U.S. consumer leading to losses of least $150
billion, the report said.
(Editing by Henning Gloystein)