LONDON Nov 23 Groupama is
expecting indicative offers for its GAN Assurances unit this
week amid growing pressure from the French regulator to quickly
restore solvency via asset disposals, several sources close to
the transaction said.
The French mutual insurer is hoping to move into the second
round of the process in about two weeks and to finalise the
transaction by the end of the year, the sources added.
French insurers AXA and Covea and Germany's
Allianz have appointed advisers to review bids for the
non-life GAN Assurances business, and are seen as the most
likely suitors, the sources said.
Groupama is hoping to earn between 700 million and 1 billion
euros from the sale, depending on whether all of GAN Assurance
comes on the block, the sources said.
"The final details of the deal are still being hammered
out", a person familiar with Groupama said.
(Reporting by Sophie Sassard and Victoria Howley)