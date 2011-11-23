* GDF Suez not in arbitration process
* Number of oil-indexed gas contracts to diminish
LYON, France Nov 23 France's GDF Suez has
joined other major European utilities in entering talks with
Russia's Gazprom to renegotiate the price of oil-indexed gas
supply contracts, the head of economic research at its trading
arm said.
"We are negotiating like the other major utilities in
Europe," said Evariste Nyouki at an energy trading conference.
He added the utility had not started an arbitration process,
unlike Germany's E.ON, which kick started legal procedures to
resolve the dispute in August.
Europe's main gas buyers entered into oil-linked long-term
contracts with Gazprom years ago, when the market required
stable gas pricing.
But an oversupply in gas to the European market from growing
liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports has caused wholesale prices
to slip below oil-indexed contracts, leaving European gas buyers
out of pocket as they purchase gas for a higher price than what
they can sell it for.
Nyouki also said he expected the amount of oil-linked gas
contracts in Europe to diminish over the coming years as the
market is forecast to remain oversupplied for a while.
"Before 2008 nobody was complaining (about oil-indexed
contracts). Now we have oversupply and everyone is complaining,"
he said.
As European gas buyers are locked into binding oil-indexed
contracts and Gazprom is unlikely to provide discounts on its
gas sales, utilities have not much choice but to go down the
arbitration route, said Thierry Bros, senior analyst at French
bank Societe Generale, in the same conference session.
"The only way is arbitration and that is very difficult," he
said.
(Reporting by Karoline Schaps)