INTESA SANPAOLO

Enrico Cucchiani, a board member of Allianz, is the frontrunner for the chief executive job at Intesa Sanpaolo, a senior source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Intesa's supervisory board is set to pick a replacement for former CEO Corrado Passera at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, MEDIOBANCA

The main shareholder of Monte Paschi, the MPS Foundation, has sold roughly half of its 1.9 percent stake in Mediobanca to raise cash, Il Giornale said in unsourced report.

* FINMECCANICA

The defence group is expected to call a board meeting between next Tuesday and Thursday for the departure of its chairman Pier Francesco Guarguaglini who is at the centre of a corruption probe, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

No-one in the Italian government has asked or put pressure on Guarguaglini to resign, he said in an interview in Il Fatto Quotidiano, adding no-one understands he is trying to do what is best for the company. * FIAT

The auto maker met government and trade union officials on Wednesday to discuss redundancy benefits for the 1,600 workers at its Termini Imerese, Sicily plant which it is closing, the Financial Times said in an unsourced report.

* ENI

The oil group is in talks with funds to acquire a further 34 percent stake in its French unit Altergaz to take its holding over 90 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

* SAIPEM

Citigroup raised its target price to 40 euros, from 32 euros.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Creditors in the directory company's debt resturcturing talks are closer to an agreement and a deal could be reached this week, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

