BUCHAREST Nov 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

FINANCIAL SEMINAR

President Traian Basescu, central bank governor Mugur Isarescu and deputy finance minister Bogdan Dragoi are expected to attend a financial seminar on Thursday.

MONEY SUPPLY

Romania's central bank is expected to release money supply data for October.

KOREA GAS TECHNOLOGY EYES ROMANIAN LNG PROJECT

Korea Gas Technology Corporation, owned by state-run Korea Gas Corp, the world's largest corporate buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is interested in building a multi-billion euros LNG terminal in Romania, officials said on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS-FORINT FALLS, ZLOTY WEAK DESPITE CBANK SUPPORT

The forint fell more than 1 percent and Hungarian bond yields jumped on Wednesday as investors fled riskier assets in emerging Europe, with the zloty receiving only a temporary boost after the Polish central bank intervened for a fourth time this year.

UK TO KEEP LIMITS ON BULGARIAN, ROMANIAN WORKERS UNTIL 2013

Britain said on Wednesday it will keep restrictions on the number of Romanians and Bulgarians allowed to work in Britain until the end of 2013 to avoid harming the jobs market at a time when unemployment is at a 15-year high.

DUTCH WANT PROOF ROMANIA, BULGARIA READY FOR SCHENGEN

The Netherlands will block proposals to admit Romania and Bulgaria into Europe's passport-free travel zone until the two newest EU members persuade it they are making progress in fighting corruption, a Dutch minister said on Wednesday.

GERMANY'S SAP TO EXPAND ROMANIAN OPERATION

German business software maker SAP aims to employ 400 staff in Romania by 2014 to provide consultancy services to its customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, it said on Wednesday.

NABUCCO HEAD CONFIDENT FUNDING CAN BE SETTLED

Financing for Europe's planned Nabucco gas pipeline project can be settled and will not create a bottleneck, while a key decision on gas supplies from Azerbaijan is expected later this year, consortium chief Reinhard Mitschek said on Wednesday.

OMV RAISES 1.68 BLN EUROS VIA SYNDICATED LOANS

Austrian oil and gas group OMV said on Wednesday it had signed up for 1.68 billion euros ($2.3 billion) of syndicated loans to replace existing credit lines Maturing in 2012.

BCR

Romanian regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana, one of the five minority holdings in Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), has signed papers to sell its stake in the bank to majority holder Erste Group Bank.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

NEW SENATE HEAD

Romania's senate will have to elect a new head after Mircea Geoana was sacked following his expulsion from the Social Democrat Party.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 2

BOURSE LISTINGS

The economy ministry launched for public debate a draft bill on listing 10 percent stakes in hydro- and nuclear power producers Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica on the bourse, a move agreed under its IMF aid deal.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 5

