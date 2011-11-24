* Basescu says Austrian lending rules are not fair play
* Impact of decision may have been misunderstood
By Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST, Nov 24 Romania's President
Traian Basescu said on Thursday he was concerned about new
Austrian rules to limit lending in central and eastern Europe,
which he said were not fair play and would expose its financial
system.
Rules proposed by Austrian regulators this week link bank
lending to the amount of refinancing that lenders can arrange
for themselves locally in central, eastern and southeastern
Europe.
Three Austrian banks with big businesses in emerging Europe
need an extra capital buffer by 2016 and must meet the Basel III
banking industry capital rules six years ahead of schedule to
boost the safety of the financial system, regulators said.
Basescu's comments reflect growing concern across central
and eastern Europe of a steady withdrawal of funds by
western-owned banks that could cripple growth in the region's
emerging economies.
"I would like to express my concerns. I would like to think
that the Bank of Austria's announcement over a reduction of
capital inflows ... was either a mistake or a misunderstanding
of its impact," Basescu said at a seminar.
"You have made huge profits and if you are now getting ready
to leave Romania unfinanced during the crisis we will think it
is an act lacking fair play towards Romania."
"I don't want to believe we will be left to pay the bills of
banks' greed," Basescu said.
"There are European mechanisms. I urge you to use these
mechanisms instead of choking the Romanian economy by reducing
capital inflows."
The requirement covers Italian group UniCredit's
Bank Austria unit, Erste Group Bank and Raiffeisen
Bank International, which officials said had all
accepted the guidelines and would continue to operate in the
region.
"Erste, with more than 7.5 billion euros here in exposure
will continue to support its subsidiary here, no question about
that," said Dominic Bruynseels, chief executive of Erste's
Romanian unit BCR.
"Banks' exposure in retail will probably reduce over the
next 12 months. Only when we will see jobs, more stability ...
then confidence will return in lending."
(Writing by Sam Cage; editing by Patrick Graham)