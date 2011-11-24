(Adds detail, background)
By Sudip Roy
Nov 24 (IFR) - Kenya has revived plans to issue its
inaugural bond, according to sources, and kept the lead managers
from the original mandate - Barclays Capital and Deutsche Bank.
Neither bank would confirm or deny.
The African country had indicated that it would seek to
access the international capital markets either in this fiscal
year (up to June 30, 2011) or the next. Clearly market
conditions were not supportive for Kenya, which is rated B+/B+,
to meet its aim this year; it will be hoping for better luck in
the first half of 2012.
If and when Kenya issues, it would join South Africa,
Nigeria, Senegal, Namibia, Ghana and Gabon in the list of
African sovereigns to borrow money in the international capital
markets. Several others, including Tanzania,
Zambia and Botswana, are also thought to be considering debut
deals.
(Reporting By Sudip Roy)