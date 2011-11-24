(Adds detail, background)

By Sudip Roy

Nov 24 (IFR) - Kenya has revived plans to issue its inaugural bond, according to sources, and kept the lead managers from the original mandate - Barclays Capital and Deutsche Bank. Neither bank would confirm or deny.

The African country had indicated that it would seek to access the international capital markets either in this fiscal year (up to June 30, 2011) or the next. Clearly market conditions were not supportive for Kenya, which is rated B+/B+, to meet its aim this year; it will be hoping for better luck in the first half of 2012.

If and when Kenya issues, it would join South Africa, Nigeria, Senegal, Namibia, Ghana and Gabon in the list of African sovereigns to borrow money in the international capital markets. Several others, including Tanzania, Zambia and Botswana, are also thought to be considering debut deals. (Reporting By Sudip Roy)