LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - Market participants lambasted the Norwegian government for seemingly walking away from Eksportfinans this week, threatening to tip an already extremely fragile public sector market over the edge.

The decision by Norway to establish a government-owned export financing scheme from 2012 and effectively put Eksportfinans into run-off came as a shock to many and led to a seven-notch credit rating downgrade to Ba1 by Moody's, taking the issuer to sub investment-grade territory.

"This is a classic case of a sovereign that could have snapped its fingers and made it go away," said a senior DCM banker. "I am in no doubt that Eksportfinans will be able to fulfill its obligations and it has a lot of good assets and I have no doubt it will be run down in a solvent liquid fashion. However, the way it has been handled makes it look like the government ran away from it. This is Norway, it's not even as if they have to go and raise the money."

A statement by Eksportfinans owners issued on Tuesday that they would preserve the interest of all stakeholders did little to reassure the markets. Eksportfinans is 40% owned by DNB Bank, 23.21% owned by Nordea Bank Norge, 15% owned by the Norwegian government and 8.09% owned by Danske Bank.

A spokesman for one of the four shareholders contacted by IFR confirmed that the Norwegian government had not issued any form of direct guarantee for Eksportfinans' outstanding debt.

BROAD REVERBERATION

For some, what happened in Norway will reverberate everywhere. "The supranationals are going to be set for downgrades," said a public sector banker. "If you think about it, they are really massive sovereign-sponsored CDOs with a bunch of illiquid assets. They only exist to provide funding to politically motivated projects, often on terms which are highly uneconomic to borrowers who would not have access to market-based funding. They are rated 'AAA' only because of the strong support of the underlying sovereign, or group of sovereigns."

His view was echoed by Barclays Capital analysts.

"Given also the contagion we have observed in the market, pressure on the Norwegian government will likely increase, as actual reasons for the establishment of a new agency and the discontinuation of Eksportfinans have not been given," they wrote.

"This suggests to us some contagion risk for other Norwegian issuers, as investors will be wary on assumed support. As well, investors will eventually become more prudent on SSA issuers with similar implicit guarantee structures in other jurisdictions, although we would regard the developments surrounding Eksportfinans as being indeed a special case."

Kommunalbanken, Norway's local government financing agency was forced to issue a statement on Tuesday reiterating the government's commitment to the agency.

SERIOUS HIT

Eksportfinans' spreads took a serious hit as investors sought to exit their positions. Most of its public dollar deals looked set to end the week at around 650bp to 700bp over mid-swaps while the issuer's most recent May 2016 global was trading on a price basis in the low 80s.

Eksportfinans is set to hold an investor call on Monday which many hope will shed some light on the situation and give the market some confidence.

However, it might be too late for some, after S&P downgraded the issuer by five notches on Friday, taking it to BBB+.

S&P said that following recent events, it had revised its expectations of extraordinary government support in case of financial distress from very high to moderate. It also left the issuer's rating on credit watch negative saying that it believed the government's decision to end the most important part of Eksportfinans' business may be in breach of the terms and conditions of its EMTN programme, potentially triggering an event of default under its criteria. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)