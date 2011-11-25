BRIEF-CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series E senior unsecured debentures
* CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series e senior unsecured debentures due June 16, 2027
LAGOS Nov 25 African banking group, Ecobank Transnational said it will complete the operational merger between its Nigerian unit and rival Oceanic Bank by end of 2012, its chief executive told Reuters on Friday.
Arnold Ekpe said the bank aimed to become the third largest lender in Nigeria over the coming years, after acquiring Oceanic Bank to build up its presence in Africa's second biggest economy. Its currently the fifth lender in Nigeria. (Created by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Will Waterman)
* CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series e senior unsecured debentures due June 16, 2027
WASHINGTON, June 13 The World Bank on Tuesday approved financing worth more than $500 million for Afghanistan to support a string of projects to boost the economy, help improve service delivery in five cities and support Afghan refugees sent back from Pakistan.