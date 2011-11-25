LAGOS Nov 25 African banking group, Ecobank Transnational said it will complete the operational merger between its Nigerian unit and rival Oceanic Bank by end of 2012, its chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

Arnold Ekpe said the bank aimed to become the third largest lender in Nigeria over the coming years, after acquiring Oceanic Bank to build up its presence in Africa's second biggest economy. Its currently the fifth lender in Nigeria. (Created by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Will Waterman)