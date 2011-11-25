LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - The Irish government has
threatened to impose losses of up to 100% on Bank of Ireland's
subordinated bondholders in a blow to those hoping for no
further burden-sharing after a liability management conducted in
July this year.
In a statement published on Tuesday, Ireland's Department of
Finance said that Bank of Ireland's EUR350m core Tier 1 capital
shortfall needed to be filled by year-end, and it was
considering the drastic step of a Subordinated Liability Order
which would write-down a number of subordinated liabilities by
up to 100%.
Bank of Ireland has raised EUR3.85bn of core Tier 1 capital
through a variety of measures, including a rights issue and
liability management exercise. A number of subordinated
bondholders thought, somewhat unwisely, they would not be
coerced into further burden-sharing, and their treatment is in
sharp contrast to holders of the bank's RMBS for which a tender
offer began on Monday.
Bank of Ireland has offered to buy back up to EUR1bn out of
a possible EUR4.5bn of its Kildare and Brunel securitisations at
between 28% and 92% of par.
"The driver of the tender offer is the fact that we are not
going to call the transactions in March and April 2012. These
bonds are highly illiquid, which allows us to provide some
liquidity to investors," said Brian Kealy, head of capital
management at Bank of Ireland.
And so RMBS investors will at least have an exit strategy.
The offer is not on an any and all basis, with the bank
potentially leaving up to EUR3.5bn of notes outstanding. Holders
of those bonds not tendered, however, face the very real
prospect of a lengthy extension to their bonds given the low
prepayment rate in Irish RMBS and no future certainty of calls.
"Going forward, we will make a decision on whether to call
the bonds on an economic basis. The weighted average spread on
Kildare is 21bp and on Brunel it is 28bp so it makes economic
sense to leave the notes outstanding rather than having to issue
new bonds at current pricing levels," explained Kealy.
If Bank of Ireland does buy back EUR1bn of RMBS, the
weighted average price of 77% equates to a core Tier 1 gain of
EUR230m, according to analysts at Glas Securities, which could
make subordinated bondholders' losses less painful.
NOT CLEAR-CUT
This calculation is not clear-cut, though, as the tender
offer prices are minimum levels and repurchases above those
prices reduce the gain for the bank, and so it is difficult for
these two strategies to be played off against each other.
Furthermore, subordinated bondholders will not know the
results of the RMBS offer until after they have emailed their
submissions. The RMBS exercise concludes on December 1 while the
subordinated debt submission deadline is 5.30pm on November 30.
Kealy, however, would not be drawn on the SLO, saying that it
was a government action.
Under the SLO five subordinated bond issues denominated in
Canadian dollars, sterling and euros could be written off, as
well as a sterling hybrid Tier 1 sold to UK retail investors.
" SLO in these terms would immediately generate up to
EUR350m of core Tier 1 capital for the bank, thereby ensuring
that the bank would meet its regulatory capital requirements,"
the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.
NO SURPRISE
A credit analyst said the announcement should not come as a
shock. "For anyone who did not take up the bank's offer in July,
they always ran the risk of this happening," he said. "It is a
fact of life that there is a big threat to subordinated
bondholders in Ireland."
He added: "For some, it was perhaps a bit of a surprise
because they thought the bank would be able to raise enough
capital privately and that it would therefore be able not to go
down this route, but the government was always clear."
In May this year, Ireland's finance minister released a
statement in relation to the liability management exercises
conducted by Irish banks.
"The levels of burden-sharing in these LMEs are the minimum
acceptable to the government," it said at the time. "If these
LMEs fail to deliver the expected core Tier 1 capital gains to
each of the banks, the government will take whatever steps are
necessary under the Credit Institutions (Stabilisation) Act 2010
or otherwise to ensure that burden sharing is achieved. Any
further action, after investors have had an opportunity to take
part in these LMEs, will result in severe measures being taken
in respect of the subordinated liabilities."
(Reporting By Helend Durand and Anil Mayre, Editing by Matthew
Davies)