LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - More aggressive liability management exercises by banks could become increasingly commonplace in 2012 unless a solution to the euro zone sovereign crisis is found soon, bankers warned during a panel discussion at IFR's Bank Capital conference this week.

David Marks, chairman of FIG DCM at JP Morgan, warned that one of the new trends could be towards exercises that are less voluntary than they have been in the past. "We might see exercises where investors have little choice but to participate," he said. "Or if they are voluntary, they will be voluntary in a North Korean democracy sort of way."

He added that if there was no resolution to the sovereign debt crisis, then liability management as a means of burden sharing would be a theme for 2012. "If sovereigns have to make significant capital injections into the banks, there will be more scope for these exercises to push the boundaries of burden-sharing."

His view was echoed by Andrew Burton, director, co-head of liability management EMEA and Asia at Credit Suisse. "We could see situations where if certain institutions need to raise equity and don't have access to the equity market, they will turn to liability management," he said. "It could be the case that Ireland does not become the outlier and becomes a case study and that resolution regimes are used earlier than people thought they would."

On Wednesday, the Irish government threatened to impose losses of up to 100% on Bank of Ireland's subordinated bondholders as a way to fill the bank's EUR350m capital shortfall. The government said it was considering the possibility of applying a Subordinated Liability Order (SLO) on a range of subordinated issues.

Before getting to this stage, the Irish lender had conducted a wide range of voluntary liability management exercises on its debt in 2009 and 2010.

While the Irish example is an extreme one, there have been moves by the Portuguese banks to get bondholder help to recapitalise. They have also stepped up the pressure to participate.

When Banco Espirito Santo announced a debt for equity swap in November, it also warned that it could reduce future coupon payments if acceptance rates were too low and it did not get to its required Core Tier 1 target.

CAREFUL MESSAGING

However, investors talking at the conference warned that issuers should be careful around the messaging they sent when doing these exercises.

"We have no issues with banks buying back their debt at a discount as long as they do it the correct way," said Neil Williamson, credit analyst and portfolio manager at Aberdeen asset management. "For example, it is a little strange to see banks continue to pay dividends while buying back debt at a discount. Banks need to appreciate that market access is important and that the buyers of subordinated debt tend to the ones that also buy senior."

He added that the recent Santander trade, which saw the issuer seek to exchange sub debt into senior debt below market price and change its stance on calls, was potentially a worrying development.

"In 2009, liability management was not really coercive and as an investor, you were able to exit pretty much neutral," he said. "What was worrying with Santander was that they were buying back below par and exchanging into something that will never trade at par.

SILVER LINING It was not all gloomy, though, and panelists agreed that liability management could be a useful tool to create a market in future bank capital instruments.

"We may see a situation where new instruments are defined through liability management rather than the primary market," said Credit Suisse Burton.

JP Morgan's Marks echoed that view. "Liability management offers tremendous flexibility in terms of what issuers can do and in some cases, as we saw with Lloyds at the end of 2009, it allows banks to issue a large amount of instruments for which there would not otherwise be a primary market."

In 2009, Lloyds raised GBP7.5bn of contingent capital through liability management on some of its outstanding subordinated debt.

For John Cavanagh, Bank of America Merrill Lynch's head of EMEA product solutions, 2012 will an interesting year in terms of what issuers do to balance the interest of their shareholders and bondholders. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)