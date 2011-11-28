Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
BORROWING NEEDS
Poland's 2012 gross borrowing needs should amount to around
175 billion zlotys ($51.4 billion), Deputy Finance Minister
Dominik Radziwill tells Rzeczpospolita.
BNKA MILLENNIUM
Portugal's Millennium bcp has failed to attract any
final bids for its Polish unit as the prospective European
buyers are too preoccupied with their own capital positions,
banking sources told Reuters.
PGE
Poland's top utility PGE is seeking penalties of
$134.5 million from France's Alstom for delays in
building a 858 megawatt power facility in the central town of
Belchatow.
PENSIONS
Some 80 percent of Poles oppose Prime Minister Donald Tusk's
proposal to gradually raise retirement age to 67 years for both
men and women from 65 and 60, respectively, according to a TNS
OBOP poll reported in Gazeta Wyborcza on Saturday.
Only 16 percent of Poles support the plan, the survey
showed, signaling mounting difficulties for Tusk's plans.
