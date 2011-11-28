Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

BORROWING NEEDS

Poland's 2012 gross borrowing needs should amount to around 175 billion zlotys ($51.4 billion), Deputy Finance Minister Dominik Radziwill tells Rzeczpospolita.

BNKA MILLENNIUM

Portugal's Millennium bcp has failed to attract any final bids for its Polish unit as the prospective European buyers are too preoccupied with their own capital positions, banking sources told Reuters.

PGE

Poland's top utility PGE is seeking penalties of $134.5 million from France's Alstom for delays in building a 858 megawatt power facility in the central town of Belchatow.

PENSIONS

Some 80 percent of Poles oppose Prime Minister Donald Tusk's proposal to gradually raise retirement age to 67 years for both men and women from 65 and 60, respectively, according to a TNS OBOP poll reported in Gazeta Wyborcza on Saturday.

Only 16 percent of Poles support the plan, the survey showed, signaling mounting difficulties for Tusk's plans.

