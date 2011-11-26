DUBLIN Nov 26 Ireland's government confirmed it would foot a 1.1 billion euros bill to recapitalise Irish Life & Permanent after the bancassurer was forced to pull the plug on the sale of its cash-rich life insurance arm.

"The Department of Finance has confirmed to Irish Life & Permanent that none of the bids received for Irish Life were acceptable at the present time," the department said in a statement late on Friday.

The company had blamed challenging market conditions for shelving the sales process, which started after stress tests held in March under an EU-IMF bailout showed the group had a 4 billion euros capital hole.

Canada Life, a unit of Canada's second-largest life insurer Great-West Lifeco, had been the lead candidate to buy the business, which has an embedded value of around 1.6 billion euros, a source told Reuters last week.

A deepening debt crisis in the euro zone had put Canada Life as well as the other potential bidders, finance buyout firm J.C. Flowers in partnership with private equity firm Apollo Global Management and Canada's CVC, off proceeding with a deal, the Irish Independent newspaper reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Ireland's government has already poured 2.7 billion euros into Irish Life & Permanent, which came under pressure when Ireland's lenders were locked out of debt markets, creating a huge funding strain for its residential mortgage book.

The group had raised 200 million euros from internal sources towards the capital bill.

The state was relying on the sale of the life insurance arm, which has over 32 billion euros in funds under management, to avoid having to use more public funds to shore the group up.

Ireland has poured nearly 63 billion euros into its banks, at the heart of its financial crisis, to deal with the legacy of a disastrous property bubble.

Irish banks had until July of this year to increase their capital by 24 billion euros, most of it from state funds under an EU-IMF bailout, but Irish Life was given extra time to meet the requirement so a deal for its life business could be agreed.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan had previously said he hoped to have a sale sealed before the end of the year. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; editing by Keiron Henderson)