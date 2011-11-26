* UK bookings down 30 percent since Tuesday
* Thomas Cook struck deal with banks to extend borrowing
Friday
LONDON Nov 26 Thomas Cook, which
on Friday secured new funding from its banks to enable prevent
it defaulting on its loans, said bookings in Britain have
dropped by 30 percent this week with customers spooked by
uncertainty over the company's future.
The world's oldest travel firm, which struck an agreement
with its lending banks late on Friday enabling it to borrow an
additional 100 million pounds ($155 million), is under pressure
to restore confidence among customers.
"We were down 30 percent on bookings which is of course
substantial but, on the other hand, it could have been much more
had our customers not shown loyalty to us, Acting Chief
Executive Sam Weihagen told the BBC in an interview on Saturday.
Shares in Thomas Cook crashed on Tuesday after Europe's
second-biggest travel firm by sales asked lenders to come to its
rescue for the second time in five weeks.
In an attempt to restore consumer confidence, Weihagen, who
took up the position of interim CEO following the resignation of
industry veteran Manny Fontenla-Novoa in August, published an
open letter expressing his confidence in the company's future.
"Thomas Cook today is an even stronger and more confident
company. You can be sure that your holiday really is in safe
hands with us and so, we look forward to welcoming you to one of
our stores, our websites, onboard our aircraft and into one of
our many thousands of resorts worldwide very soon," he said.
TUI Travel, which owns the Thomson and First Choice
chains, has looked to cash in on its rival's misfortune, placing
advertisements in national newspapers stating: "Another holiday
company may be experiencing turbulence, but we're in really
great shape."
($1 = 0.6458 British pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Keiron Henderson)