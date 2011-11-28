(Adds press digest)

DEBT AUCTION

Romania tenders 700 million lei ($213 million) in one-year treasury bills.

ROMANIAN GOVT APPROVES AUSTERITY 2012 BUDGET

Romania's centrist coalition government approved a cost-cutting 2012 budget on Friday in line with commitments made under an International Monetary Fund-led aid agreement, Prime Minister Emil Boc said.

ROMANIA 2011 MAIZE CROP RISES 28 PCT TO 11.5 MLN T

Romania reaped a bumper maize crop of 11.5 million tonnes this year against around 9 million last season, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

CEE MARKETS-HUNGARY MARKETS PLUNGE ON RATING CUT TO JUNK

Hungary's forint fell more than 1 percent and bond yields soared above 9 percent along the curve on Friday after Moody's lowered the country's debt rating to speculative, dragging prices on other emerging European assets down with it.

COLD COMFORT AS AUSTERITY BITES IN EUROPE

While workers protest against austerity measures on the streets, cash-strapped Europeans are feeling the pain at home, struggling to pay for heating as winter approaches, reviving soup kitchens for the poorest and getting rid of costly pets.

ROMANIAN MAYOR ENDS HUNGER STRIKE OVER CUTS

Romanian mayor Florin Cazacu on Saturday ended a six-day hunger strike over cuts in heating subsidies after the government handed his town extra funds for fuel oil.

NOKIA PLANT

Nokia Oyj, the world's largest cellphone vendor by volume, will close its four-year-old Cluj plant in western Romania starting from Dec. 1, a month earlier than initially announced due to lack of orders. About 2,200 jobs will be lost after the factory is closed.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 2

OLTCHIM

About one third of the 3,470 employees of state-owned chemicals firm Oltchim, which the government aims to sell under its IMF-backed privatisation plan by April 2012, will not work in December as the company lacks raw materials.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 2

NEW SENATE HEAD

Romania's senate could elect a new head on Monday after former Social-Democrat Mircea Geoana was sacked last week.

Romania Libera, Page 5

