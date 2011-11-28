* Final round for bids due Nov. 30 -source
* Assets could be worth up to 650 mln stg -source
* Cerberus, Colony Capital, Lone Star interested -source
* Lloyds declines to comment
LONDON, Nov 28 Lloyds Banking Group
is in the final stages of selling off a package of
commercial real estate loans in a deal known as "Project Royal",
said a source with knowledge of the situation.
The source said the assets could be worth 600-650 million
pounds ($929 million-$1 billion), but declined to comment on a
Sunday Times report that Lloyds could book a 400 million pound
loss on the deal.
The source said private equity firms Cerberus, Colony
Capital and Lone Star were interested in the "Project Royal"
loans, and that a final bidding round was due on Nov. 30.
Lloyds declined to comment on the situation.
Britain ended up with stakes of around 40 percent in Lloyds
and 83 percent in Royal Bank of Scotland after bailing
out both banks during the 2008 credit crisis, and as a result
both banks have been ordered by regulators to sell off assets.
RBS is currently trying to complete the sale of 1.4 billion
pounds worth of real estate loans to American buyout firm
Blackstone, although the transaction has been complicated
by debt-related funding problems.
Thomson Reuters IFR also reported on Friday that a stand-off
between cash-strapped European banks and possible buyers of
trillions of euros of loans, mortgages and real estate that they
are trying to off-load has put pressure on the European Central
Bank (ECB) to provide more help.
($1 = 0.6458 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)