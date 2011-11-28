EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Nov 28 Groupama is hoping to raise about 1.8 billion euros from asset sales including a 44 percent stake in real estate company SILIC and insurance broker GAN Eurocourtage, a source familiar with Groupama's thinking said.
The French mutual insurer is hoping to raise 800 million euros by the end of the year by selling its stake in SILIC, and is currently in preliminary discussions with several real estate and insurance companies, the source said.
Groupama is also exploring a sale of its brokerage unit GAN Eurocourtage, which it will not offload for less than for 1 billion euros, the source said. (Reporting by Sophie Sassard. Editing by Victoria Howley.)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has