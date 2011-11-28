Nov 28 Groupama is hoping to raise about 1.8 billion euros from asset sales including a 44 percent stake in real estate company SILIC and insurance broker GAN Eurocourtage, a source familiar with Groupama's thinking said.

The French mutual insurer is hoping to raise 800 million euros by the end of the year by selling its stake in SILIC, and is currently in preliminary discussions with several real estate and insurance companies, the source said.

Groupama is also exploring a sale of its brokerage unit GAN Eurocourtage, which it will not offload for less than for 1 billion euros, the source said. (Reporting by Sophie Sassard. Editing by Victoria Howley.)