MILAN Nov 28 Talks to reach a final agreement on restructuring Italy's Edison between its main shareholders, France's EDF and Italian investors, could be delayed to Christmas, A2A Chairman Giuliano Zuccoli said on Monday.

"A new delay of the pacts beyond November 30 is possible," he told reporters on the margins of an event. "My forecast is that one month is more than enough, I think before Christmas."

Regional utility A2A leads the group of core Italian investors in Edison.

EDF and the Italian investors control Edison through a complex shareholder pact. (Reporting By Giancarlo Navach)