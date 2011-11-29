The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

DEBT

Italy and Spain have not asked to be rescued by the International Monetary Fund, the head of the lender said on Monday as she urged European leaders to quickly solve the region's festering debt crisis.

UNICREDIT

An Italian court has annulled the seizure of assets at Italy's biggest bank UniCredit worth 245 million euros, judicial sources said on Monday, in a new development of a tax fraud probe.

* FINMECCANICA

The group said on Tuesday it had won, via a unit, a contract for the Honolulu metro worth $1.334 billion.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank's controlling foundation shareholder is considering a pact with shareholders Axa and Caltagirone to control the bank and the foundation would sell down its stake to 33 percent, il Sole 24 Ore said without citing sources. The Corriere said Santander could be a candidate to become shareholder of the bank.

ENI, SARAS, ERG

Italy's government will give diplomatic help to the country's oil companies to find alternative sources of crude if sanctions are imposed on imports from Iran, a senior industry official said on Monday, adding Saudi Arabia could make up the shortfall.

A2A, EDISON

France's EDF is against a further delay in reaching a deal on Edison, in which A2A is also a major shareholder, and this could trigger an auction of Italy's second largest power producer, la Repubblica said in unsourced report.

FONDIARIA-SAI

A capital increase is one of the options the insurer will consider at a board meeting on Tuesday to discuss capital management and as sales of assets fail to take off, La Stampa said in an unsourced report.

FIAT

Holding company Exor said on Monday it held 8.81 percent of Fiat savings shares to date, following acquisitions on the market

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

The fate of Italian directories firm Seat Pagine Gialle hangs in the balance as it looks increasingly unlikely that all senior creditors will relent to junior bondholders' demands, sources close to the matter said.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................