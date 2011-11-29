(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Nov 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

ROMANIA BUDGET DEFICIT EDGES DOWN IN JAN-OCT

Romania's consolidated budget deficit edged down to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product in the first ten months of the year from 2.5 in January-September, the finance ministry said on Monday.

ROMANIA SELLS 249 MLN LEI T-BILLS, YIELDS NEAR FLAT

Romania sold 249 million lei, about a third as much as planned, in one-year debt on Monday with the average yield at 6.65 percent against 6.64 at a previous Nov. 7 tender, central bank data showed.

CEE MARKETS-HUNGARY REBOUND BOOSTS CEE, RATE MOVE EYED

The Czech crown netted its biggest one-day rise in 18 months on Monday and Hungary's forint and bonds led a rebound in emerging European assets as Budapest offered more signs of its intent to seal a new deal with the IMF following a debt downgrade.

ROMGAZ LISTING

The government will accept bids for an adviser to sell a 15 percent stake in unlisted state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz until Dec. 29. The selected adviser could be announced in January. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

BCR

Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) plans to continue financing the Romanian economy, said Andreas Treichl, CEO of Erste Group Bank, BCR's majority holder.

He also said Erste does not plan to leave the east of the European Union or sell assets in the region.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

NEW SENATE HEAD

Vasile Blaga, a Democrat-Liberal senior, was elected as senate head on Monday. Romania Libera, Page 3

DEBT

Romania plans to borrow 57 billion lei ($17.46 billion) and 2.4 billion euros ($3.20 billion)in 2012 to cover its deficit, deputy finance minister Gheorghe Gherghina said.

Romania Libera, Page 10

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click, and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 3.2643 Romanian lei) ($1 = 0.7490 euros)