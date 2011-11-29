LONDON Nov 29 British government
borrowing will fall much less than expected because of slower
economic growth, finance minister George Osborne said on
Tuesday, erasing any room for error in the coalition
government's deficit reduction plan.
Osborne said the independent Office for Budget
Responsibility forecasts showed borrowing would fall to 79
billion pounds ($123 billion) in 2014/15, against a March budget
forecast of 46 billion pounds.
For next year, public sector net borrowing is now forecast
to total 120 billion years, up from the March prediction of 101
billion.
The structural deficit would be erased by 2016/17, Osborne
said.
Osborne said the Conservative-Liberal Democrat government
was still broadly on track to meet its fiscal goals, but had
lost a one-year cushion previously programmed into the fiscal
strategy.
($1 = 0.6433 British pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Falloon, editing by Mike Peacock)