LISBON, Nov 29 Portugal's banking system still faces growing risks of financial instability, exacerbated by a systemic crisis in Europe, and banks need to continue to deleverage gradually to mitigate those risks, the Bank of Portugal said on Tuesday.

In its year-end financial stability report, the central bank said the country's lenders had managed to stabilise their borrowing needs from the European Central Bank during 2011, although still at a high level, and their solvency ratios have been improving despite adverse conditions and falling profits.

Portuguese banks have seen a rise in deposits by households so far this year, showing no signs of a run on the banks. The central bank also said there has been no evidence of a credit crunch in the country despite its debt crisis.

The country's banks had been shut out of the interbank funding market for over a year, long before the debt-laden country resorted to a 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout in May and have since relied on liquidity provided by the ECB. Cumulative borrowing stood at 46 billion euros in October. [ID:nL6E7M71PB]

The central bank said it was closely monitoring the deleveraging process to make sure it does not compromise the financing of the economy, which is in a deep recession.

"The aggravation of the economic and financial conditions was reflected in deteriorating profitability of the Portuguese banking system as well as greater credit and market risks. In the short term, the tendency of aggravation of the risks is likely to continue," it warned.

As one example, it said loans at risk of becoming non-performing have risen by a third since the start of the year, to reach 6.8 percent of banks' loan portfolios, while bad loans have already jumped to 4.5 percent from 3.4 percent.

"In this context, Portuguese banks will have to continue the process of controlled deleveraging and restructuring of some businesses allowing to attain, in the medium term, a more sustainable structure of financing of the banks and the economy," it said.

Submerged in an acute debt crisis, Portugal secured a bailout in May from the European Union and IMF. The terms include higher taxes and tough spending cuts that are weighing on the economy. The bailout also includes a 12-billion euro line for banks capitalisation needs, yet to be tapped.

The Bank of Portugal also warned that demand for loans was likely to decline as consumer confidence ebbs and unemployment grows, which would further increase credit risks.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Statistics Institute said Portugal's economic climate indicator slumped in November to its lowest level since the start of the series as worries about Europe's economic slowdown and spreading debt crisis added to the debt-laden country's own woes. [ID:nS8E7JQ01Q]

Portugal's austerity demanded by the terms of the bailout is expected to cause an economic contraction of 1.6 percent this year and a much steeper contraction of 3 percent next year, according to the latest forecast by the finance ministry.

