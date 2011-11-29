STUTTGART Nov 29 An injunction against
HTC smartphone sales in Germany can be enforced after
the world No. 4 smartphone vendor dropped an appeal last week, a
spokeswoman for the Karlsruhe higher court said on Tuesday.
The lower-level Mannheim court ruled in February 2009
against HTC in a patent fight with German firm IPCom, allowing
an injunction against sales of HTC phones using the UMTS
technology, and setting a penalty of up to 250,000 euros each
time the injunction was contravened.
HTC, all of whose smartphones use UMTS technology, withdrew
its appeal against the 2009 decision to the Karlsruhe court.
IPCom on Monday asked HTC to stop sales and distribution of
all its smartphones in Germany, but the Taiwanese firm said on
Tuesday it continues to sell.
HTC repeated the legal fight would have no impact on its
business in Germany because the injunction covered only one HTC
handset, which is no longer sold in Germany, and it has also
modified its implementation of the UMTS standards.
Partly due to legal challenges investors have started to
lose faith in HTC, fearing it cannot regain the innovative
streak that catapulted it from an obscure contract maker to the
world's No.4 smartphone brand. Its shares have dropped around 30
percent in two weeks.
HTC's Desire, Sensation and Wildfire models have lost ground
to Apple Inc's iPhones and Samsung Electronics'
Galaxy line-up, prompting calls for a change of tack
in a fast-moving and fickle market.
IPCom is also fighting Nokia over usage of
patents it acquired from Bosch. Bosch created the
portfolio between the mid-1980s and 2000, and it includes some
of the key patents in the wireless industry, such as patent 100,
which standardises a cellphone's first connection to a network.
(Reporting By Hendrick Sackmann, and Tarmo Virki)