By Georgina Prodhan
LONDON, Nov 29 Book publisher Penguin, a unit of
Pearson (PSON.L), sees "dark clouds" gathering after a strong
Christmas, as structural and cyclical factors combine to obscure
the view.
Penguin's Chief Executive John Makinson said on Tuesday the
publisher's Christmas list was strong -- with authors including
comedian Lee Evans, "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" writer Jeff Kinney,
and Tom Clancy -- although not as strong as last year's. Sales
in the first nine months of the year were flat.
In 2010, Penguin had Britain's best-selling non-fiction
title of the last decade, Jamie's 30 Minute Meals by star chef
Jamie Oliver, among other blockbusters.
"Last year, we had a truly extraordinary fourth quarter,"
Makinson told the London leg of the Reuters Global Media Summit.
"We don't expect publishing performance in the fourth
quarter to be quite as strong as in the fourth quarter of 2010,
but it won't be bad."
Sales at Penguin, which make up about 19 percent of
Pearson's revenues, were flat in the first nine months of this
year, hurt by turbulence in the book retailing market including
the insolvency of Borders bookshops in the United States.
The book industry in general is struggling to adapt to new,
digital means of distribution controlled by powerful new players
like Amazon (AMZN.O) and Apple (AAPL.O), as bricks-and-mortar
bookstores disappear from the high street.
"Those are the things that influence the size and shape of
the industry, and clearly we're going through an enormous amount
of change in that respect at the moment," Makinson said.
Asked what he saw when he looked into 2012, Makinson
replied: "Dark clouds".
He said that even though the book business was by its nature
defensive, structural changes in the industry that were largely
outside the control of publishers made it very hard to predict
next year's performance.
"This is a business which has always been driven very much
by supply rather than demand factors," Makinson said. "Consumer
taste doesn't actually change all that much but what does change
is the availability of books in different channels."
He said: "It is tougher to predict how we will be 12 months
from now, as an industry, than pretty much at any time that I
can remember."
