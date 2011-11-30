Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
LOTOS
Hungarian refiner MOL may resign from bidding for
the controlling stake in Poland's No.2 oil refiner Lotos
, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote quoting the
website Energo24.
The deadline for placing binding bids for the refiner is
December 20.
GDP DATA
Poland's statistics office release third-quarter GDP data at
0900 GMT, with analysts expecting the figure to come in at an
annual 4.0 percent.
2012 BUDGET
Poland's new 2012 budget draft assumes economic growth will
slow to 2.5 percent, while the central budget deficit will stand
at 35 billion zlotys ($10 billion), PAP state news agency
reported, while Warsaw said it would endorse the draft budget on
Dec.6.
Poland's budget would get an additional revenue in 2012 of
some 7-8 billion zlotys from raising disability fee as of March
and making farmers pay health insurance contributions,
Digitalisation and Administration Minister Michal Boni said late
on Tuesday.
CONFERENCE
Conference Warsaw CEE Financial Hub brings together
representatives of Poland's largest listed companies in Warsaw
on Wednesday. For programme, go to: here
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX