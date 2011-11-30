Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

LOTOS

Hungarian refiner MOL may resign from bidding for the controlling stake in Poland's No.2 oil refiner Lotos , daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote quoting the website Energo24.

The deadline for placing binding bids for the refiner is December 20.

GDP DATA

Poland's statistics office release third-quarter GDP data at 0900 GMT, with analysts expecting the figure to come in at an annual 4.0 percent.

2012 BUDGET

Poland's new 2012 budget draft assumes economic growth will slow to 2.5 percent, while the central budget deficit will stand at 35 billion zlotys ($10 billion), PAP state news agency reported, while Warsaw said it would endorse the draft budget on Dec.6.

Poland's budget would get an additional revenue in 2012 of some 7-8 billion zlotys from raising disability fee as of March and making farmers pay health insurance contributions, Digitalisation and Administration Minister Michal Boni said late on Tuesday.

CONFERENCE

Conference Warsaw CEE Financial Hub brings together representatives of Poland's largest listed companies in Warsaw on Wednesday. For programme, go to: here

