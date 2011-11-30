(Adds press digest)
ROMANIA PLANS TO SELL 4.5 BLN LEI DEBT IN DECEMBER
Romania plans to sell 4.5 billion lei ($1.38 billion) worth
of leu currency bills and bonds in December, compared with 3.94
billion lei it sold this month, the finance ministry said on
Tuesday.
S&P CUTS ROMANIA'S LOCAL CURRENCY RATINGS
Standard & Poor's affirmed Romania's 'BB+/B'
foreign-currency sovereign credit ratings with a Stable outlook
on Tuesday. It lowered the local-currency long- and short-term
ratings to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. The move follows the
agency's revised methodology which narrows the gap between the
local- and foreign-currency ratings on most rated sovereigns.
CEE MARKETS-HUNGARY RATE HIKE FAILS TO SOOTHE MARKETS
Hungary's forint fell on Tuesday despite a central bank
decision to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in an
attempt to shore up markets hammered by doubts over public
finances.
RETAIL
Retailer Selgros will open its nineteenth store in Romania
next week, the first in the last three years, after an
investment of about 20 million euros.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 16
NEW METRO TRAINS
Bucharest's underground rail operator Metrorex signed a
contract worth 97 million euros ($129.35 million) with Spanish
firm Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles for 16
new metro trains.
www.jurnalul.ro
EUROPEAN FUNDS
Romania could ask the European Commission to redirect 1
billion euros of European funds unused by other ministries to
the tourism and development ministry, said Leonard Orban,
European Affairs Minister.
Jurnalul National, Page 11
($1 = 0.7499 euros)