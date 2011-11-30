LONDON Nov 30 Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), Lloyds (LLOY.L), and other European banks dipped on Wednesday on the threat of higher funding costs after being downgraded by Standard & Poor's in a review of banks' credit ratings.

S&P cut its credit ratings on 15 big banks late on Tuesday as the result of a sweeping overhaul of its ratings criteria. [ID:nN1E7AS23C]

RBS and Lloyds were the only European banks to have their short-term credit ratings cut. S&P cut their ratings to A2 from A1, which analysts said can be a step change that increases funding costs.

Long-term rating changes included one notch downgrades on Bank of America (BAC.N), Citigroup (C.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Barclays (BARC.L), HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) and UBS UBSN.VX.

"(The) downgrades confirm ongoing concerns on how fast banks can be impacted by the current challenging environment: more restricted access to liquidity, asset quality deterioration and higher risk of haircut in securities portfolios," analysts at Mediobanca said in a note.

Lloyds said it did not expect the rating action to have a material impact on its funding position, however, as the bank funds itself through subsidiaries that were unaffected.

By 0840 GMT RBS and Lloyds shares were down about 1.5 percent, in line with a fall in the broader European bank index .SX7P.

The new ratings method puts more emphasis on the health of the banking industry in the countries where the banks operate and reduces the implicit support they get, as countries have said they are less likely to bail out banks in the future.

(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)

((steve.slater@thomsonreuters.com)(+44)(0)(20 7542 4367)) Keywords: BANKS EUROPE/SHARES

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.