LONDON, Nov 30 (IFR) - EFG International is planning to raise Basel 3 compliant Tier 2 capital, the first of its kind in Europe. The Swiss private bank is planning to raise the bonds as part of a liability management exercise via BNP Paribas announced on Wednesday.

The new notes will include non-viability language which will make them compliant with new regulatory requirements.

According to a Fitch report this morning, "non-viability is defined as either regulatory discretion to prevent EFG International from becoming insolvent or the extension of an irrevocable commitment of extraordinary support from the public sector without which EFG would have become insolvent."

The new notes will have an 8% coupon and will mature in 2022 and have a call date in 2017.

EFG is exchanging a EUR400m hybrid Tier 1 and buying it back at 50% of par.

"The rationale for the exchange offer is to proactively manage and strengthen the quality of EFG International regulatory capital in light of the transition the the Basel 3 framework," the company said. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)