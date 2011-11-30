PARIS Nov 30 The board of Publicis
(PUBP.PA) will begin the process of searching for a successor to
veteran CEO Maurice Levy this summer although it is not clear
how long the selection process will last, Levy said on
Wednesday.
Speaking at the Reuters Global Media Summit, Levy said the
board would meet first with internal candidates and then expand
to outsiders if they decided they had not found the right person
for the job.
"I believe that succession will come from within and I am
very confident," he said, adding that he did not think it was
important that the successor be French.
Earlier on Wednesday, the supervisory board of Publicis
renewed the mandate of Maurice Levy and the four other members
of the management board for a term of four years.
"It will be up to the supervisory board and myself to decide
whether it will be full term or not and that depends on
succession planning," Levy explained.
The company has not set any fixed timetable for the process:
"We have not decided will it last only 6 months or it will take
two years," he said.
Levy is only the second CEO to lead Publicis, the world's
third-biggest ad group by revenue, since it was founded in Paris
85 years ago.
He confirmed Publicis' goals of outperforming the market
this year and next, but admitted that the end of the year would
be difficult given the ongoing European debt crisis.
Levy said that he expected overall growth in ad spending
this year to be 3.4-3.5 percent, accelerating to 4.5-5 percent
next year.
Publicis' in-house forecasting unit Zenith Optimedia is
expected to pare back its annual forecast for 2011 next week, he
said. In October it had predicted 3.6 percent growth.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)
