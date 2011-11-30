PARIS Nov 30 The board of Publicis (PUBP.PA) will begin the process of searching for a successor to veteran CEO Maurice Levy this summer although it is not clear how long the selection process will last, Levy said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Reuters Global Media Summit, Levy said the board would meet first with internal candidates and then expand to outsiders if they decided they had not found the right person for the job.

"I believe that succession will come from within and I am very confident," he said, adding that he did not think it was important that the successor be French.

Earlier on Wednesday, the supervisory board of Publicis renewed the mandate of Maurice Levy and the four other members of the management board for a term of four years.

"It will be up to the supervisory board and myself to decide whether it will be full term or not and that depends on succession planning," Levy explained.

The company has not set any fixed timetable for the process: "We have not decided will it last only 6 months or it will take two years," he said.

Levy is only the second CEO to lead Publicis, the world's third-biggest ad group by revenue, since it was founded in Paris 85 years ago.

He confirmed Publicis' goals of outperforming the market this year and next, but admitted that the end of the year would be difficult given the ongoing European debt crisis.

Levy said that he expected overall growth in ad spending this year to be 3.4-3.5 percent, accelerating to 4.5-5 percent next year.

Publicis' in-house forecasting unit Zenith Optimedia is expected to pare back its annual forecast for 2011 next week, he said. In October it had predicted 3.6 percent growth.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford) Keywords:

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.