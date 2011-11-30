BAMAKO Nov 30 Mali has tightened security
in its cities including the capital Bamako after last week's
abduction of five Westerners and the killing of sixth, the west
African nation's security minister said on Wednesday.
In two separate incidents in northern Mali, two Frenchmen
were kidnapped from a hotel while a Dutchman, a South African
and a Swede abducted in the historic trading town of Timbuktu. A
German citizen was killed after resisting in the second attack.
"We have to reinforce security because what happened in
Timbuktu was a wake-up call," Sadio Gassama said in a statement.
Mali has been criticised by neighbours and Western partners
for not doing enough to tackle bandits, local al Qaeda agents
and other groups operating in the vast Sahel region straddling
Niger, Mauritania, Algeria and Mali.
The countries are struggling to contain the growing threat
by Islamist militants operating across West Africa's remote
desert regions.
Though it was still not clear who was responsible for the
kidnappings, al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), which
operates in the region, has in the past claimed responsibility
for similar abductions.
The minister said that police and Mali's national guard will
carry out rigorous checks on all vehicles entering and leaving
the Bamako district. Security officials will also be posted at
all hotels, he said.
