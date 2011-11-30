* Bidding to supply 4 floating regas projects
* Commercial talks this year, winners decided mid-2012
By Oleg Vukmanovic
LONDON, Nov 30 Norwegian liquefied natural
gas tanker owner and operator Hoegh LNG has secured a
final $288 million loan to fund its two regasification vessels
on order from a South Korean shipyard.
"We have the $288 million loan for two regasification
vessels," Hoegh LNG Chief Executive Sveinung Stohle told
Reuters.
"This means that together with an equity raising we arranged
earlier this year, we are more or less fully funded on our two
firm orders," he said.
Hoegh LNG has ordered two floating storage and
regasification (FSRU) vessels from Hyundai Heavy Industries
, to be the world's first-ever construction of such
an LNG offshore unit, with options for two more at a cost of
$500 million.
Citibank, Credit Agricole, DNB Bank
, Fokus Bank and Nordea provided the
latest loan.
The company has also submitted bids to supply four FSRU
projects, of which two are in South America with another in
Europe and Asia, respectively.
After completing the technical round of the bidding process,
Stohle said commercial talks are expected later this year, with
a preferred bidder to be chosen early next year.
"The official schedule (provided by the developers) says
bids and a final investment decision will be decided in the
middle of next year," he said, with the projects starting up in
the middle or later part of 2014.
(Editing by James Jukwey)