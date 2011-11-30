* Bidding to supply 4 floating regas projects

* Commercial talks this year, winners decided mid-2012

By Oleg Vukmanovic

LONDON, Nov 30 Norwegian liquefied natural gas tanker owner and operator Hoegh LNG has secured a final $288 million loan to fund its two regasification vessels on order from a South Korean shipyard.

"We have the $288 million loan for two regasification vessels," Hoegh LNG Chief Executive Sveinung Stohle told Reuters.

"This means that together with an equity raising we arranged earlier this year, we are more or less fully funded on our two firm orders," he said.

Hoegh LNG has ordered two floating storage and regasification (FSRU) vessels from Hyundai Heavy Industries , to be the world's first-ever construction of such an LNG offshore unit, with options for two more at a cost of $500 million.

Citibank, Credit Agricole, DNB Bank , Fokus Bank and Nordea provided the latest loan.

The company has also submitted bids to supply four FSRU projects, of which two are in South America with another in Europe and Asia, respectively.

After completing the technical round of the bidding process, Stohle said commercial talks are expected later this year, with a preferred bidder to be chosen early next year.

"The official schedule (provided by the developers) says bids and a final investment decision will be decided in the middle of next year," he said, with the projects starting up in the middle or later part of 2014. (Editing by James Jukwey)