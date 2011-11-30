SAO TOME Nov 30 Sao Tome and Principe
authorities said on Wednesday commercially viable oil had been
found in a block jointly explored with neighbouring Nigeria.
Olegario Tiny, Sao Tome's representative in the joint
exploration project with Nigeria, told Reuters ahead of a
meeting between the two parties that Total, which runs
Block 01 in the joint area, may in three years, "start the
effective production process."
"Everything points to the existence of commercially viable
oil," Tiny said, adding they are meeting Nigerian authorities
and Total to fix practical aspects of managing the blocks.
The small Atlantic archipelago nation sits in Africa's Gulf
of Guinea region, which Washington estimates will supply about a
quarter of U.S. oil by 2015. Previous exploration results from a
separate joint development zone with Nigeria had disappointed.
The joint exploration area between Sao Tome and Principe and
Nigeria was reached following a political agreement between the
two countries signed in 2001, awarding 60 percent of revenues to
Nigeria and 40 for Sao Tome and Principe.
(Reporting by Ricardo Neto; Writing by Bate Felix)