MILAN Dec 1 Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) (BMPS.MI) rose on Thursday, with traders citing moves announced by the Italian bank to strengthen the level of high-quality capital it holds against risky assets.

The moves would boost the Siena-based bank's Core Tier 1 capital, helping MPS meet additional capital requirements set by the European Banking Authority to help lenders better withstand possible losses on sovereign bonds amid an economic slowdown.

By 1000 GMT shares in Monte Paschi had risen 2.7 percent against a broadly flat European banking stock index .SX7P. Earlier, MPS's shares were suspended briefly from trading due to excessive volatility.

The bank said on Wednesday it would approve a 752 million euro capital increase in order to include in its Core Tier 1 more than three quarters of its 950 million euro 2008 FRESH

(Floating Rate Equity-linked Subordinated Hybrid) convertible notes.

"This is helping the shares," a Milan-based trader said, citing also as a positive factor a delay in the release of details of a recapitalisation plan for European banks.

European Union finance minister were due to sign off on Wednesday details of a 106-billion-euro plan to recapitalise banks. But a backlash from countries like Italy, whose banks hold large amounts of domestic government bonds and would need to raise nearly 15 billion euros under the EBA rules, has raised doubts over the programme.[ID:nL5E7MU3Q1]

"The market is now expecting some sort of softening of the EBA requirements for Italian banks," the trader said.

Another factor supporting the stock were reports that the Monte dei Paschi foundation controlling the bank with a 48.4 percent stake had reached a deal with creditors Credit Suisse and Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) over loans worth some 500 million euros.

According to one source close to the matter, the deal freezes the terms of the loan until mid-January, giving the foundation more time to raise liquidity by selling assets.

The foundation is also renegotiating the terms of a separate 600 million euro loan with a pool of 11 banks.

