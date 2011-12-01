MOSCOW Dec 1 Russian power company OGK-1 said on Thursday its net profit in the first nine months of 2011 rose to 41.4 billion roubles ($1.35 billion )from 35.2 billion roubles in the same period of 2010.

OGK-1, partly owned by RusHydro and grid firm FSK , said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 36 percent to stand at 7.1 billion roubles, from 5.2 billion roubles seen in the first three quarters last year.

($1 = 30.7143 Russian roubles) (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)