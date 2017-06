LONDON, Dec 1 (IFR) - The books are open on the forthcoming dual-tranche euro benchmark issue for Petróleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras), rated A3/BBB/BBB (all stable). The initial guidance on the 7yr tranche is at mid-swaps +290-300bp, giving an indicative YTM of 5.0%, while the long 10yr (07 March 2022) tranche is being marketed at mid-swaps +330-340bp to give an indicative yield-to-maturity of 6.0%. Pricing expected later today through BB Secs, Bradesco BBI, CA CIB, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Santander. (Reporting by Sudip Roy)