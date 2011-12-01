FRANKFURT Dec 1 Volkswagen AG
boosted its U.S. vehicle sales by 41 percent in October as its
new Tennessee-built Passat continued to reel in thousands of
customers who had turned their back on the mid-size saloon.
Overall monthly sales amounted to 28,412 vehicles, bringing
the cumulative total for the 10 months to October to roughly
291,900 for a gain of 25 percent.
Jonathan Browning, head of Volkswagen of America, said in a
statement on Thursday that the company's strategy to turn around
its long-dormant U.S. business was beginning to bear fruit.
"With ... the 2012 Passat named Motor Trend's Car of the
Year, anticipated improvements in J.D. Power's Sales
Satisfaction Index and once again double-digit sales growth, the
proof points of German engineering and our commitment to the
U.S. market are all starting to come together," he said.
The new Passat, which replaced a poorly selling older model
imported from Germany, increased volumes nearly twenty-fold in
October alone.