LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - The substantial decline in credit market liquidity has created a negative spiral of heightening volatility and further risk aversion, fund managers and traders have warned.

Putting an exact figure on the decline is difficult, but anecdotal evidence and available data both point in the same direction.

"Trading volumes are significantly down across the street," said Sue Wallace, managing director of European credit trading at Citi.

"We get a good feel for what our peers are doing when electronic stats come through every day. And if you look at our electronic trading numbers, we have maintained a strong position, even gained market share versus our peers, but that's at much lower volumes."

Wallace said electronic trading figures indicate liquidity was down as much as 40% from what can be termed 'normal levels'.

"At the moment everyone is going the same way: on the days that we have a bit of a rally, everyone rushes towards the door and that door closes quickly," Wallace said.

"As a trader you can't run flat books because we are here to provide liquidity but at the same time we can only provide the amount of liquidity that exists."

REGULATORY PRESSURE

Lack of risk appetite on the back of the eurozone crisis has been one of the contributing factors to the decline in liquidity, traders report.

But another huge factor has been structural, with banks shrinking their balance sheets and trimming the size of their prop desks and brokerage units. European banks blame the Basel III initiative and US banks put the regulatory pressure down to the Volcker rule.

But the trend is unmistakable. Data published weekly by the New York Federal Reserve -- which shows the net value of primary dealer positions in corporate securities that mature in one year or more -- indicates liquidity has declined 41.3% from November 2010. However, from the peak in November 2007, the net value of corporate securities held by primary dealers is down 76.4%. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For graphic click on: r.reuters.com/hag45s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Fund manager John Pattullo, head of retail credit at Henderson Global Investors, said declining liquidity has had a substantial impact on the way he runs money.

"It's a major issue for us. We have to be very careful for our clients when it comes to liquidity. The top four to five investment banks make markets for high-yield bonds in GBP1m to 3m or occasionally 5m million sizes but don't really in 10m clips. The larger sizes are typically worked on an agency basis, or they take 2m or 3m onto their own books and 'work' the rest agency style: client to client with no balance sheet risk."

Pattullo said Henderson's retail credit team has adopted an 'internal philosophy' to shun primary deals below GBP300m. The asset management house also avoids sole-led new issues for fear that if something happens to the bonds or indeed the investment house there will be no one to make markets.

"Liquidity is the biggest issue for corporate bond managers and it will only get worse with the shrinkage of capital to the investment banks, driven by the Basel III regulation that makes allocating capital more expensive for these banks," Pattullo said.

RISK AVERSION

Another problem over the past few months has been volatility and the 'risk-off' mood. As less liquid markets increase the directional swings, fund managers are less willing to make substantial bets, which in turn leads to a negative spiral of even less liquidity and even more volatility.

As Simon Martin, a Blackrock director and lead manager for financial credit strategies pointed out: "The risks looking forward are more aggressive and more binary than they have been, which just means there is a higher likelihood that you are wrong."

"Therefore the amount of risk that you want to put in that investment is substantially lower than historically has been the case and that has ramifications about how willing we are to provide the scale of credit financing at the short end, as well as over medium and long-term."

For traders, Wallace said the current levels of volatility are incredibly difficult to cope with, which means trading desks are unable to handle large positions.

"As a flow trader, you trade around customers' flows. But if customer flows shrink, then obviously you are going to want to shrink the balance sheet and the books you run. It's a little bit chicken and egg and what we need is something to break that cycle," she said.

Clearly, everyone is looking at the ECB and the IMF to provide the solution and tip the sentiment in the other direction with a lasting solution.

But the question Wallace is asking her traders and Pattullo's team is debating centres on whether this level of liquidity is the "new norm". "This is something that we have to get used to as investors at some point and it is something that has to be faced up to," one credit trader said. (Reporting By Drazen Jorgic; Editing By Julian Baker)