KGHM
In January, Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM
will hold talks with its unions on a possible wage hike, daily
Parkiet quoted the state-controlled miner's spokesman as saying.
RAIFFEISEN
Austria's Raiffesien Bank International could
consider dual-listing on the Warsaw bourse after its Polish unit
incorporates the recently bought Polbank, daily Puls Biznesu
quoted the Polish financial regulator as saying.
FX INTERVENTIONS
The Polish central bank is satisfied with its interventions
so far on the currency market and may do more in the future, the
bank's deputy governor Witold Kozinski said on Thursday.
GDP GROWTH
Poland's new budget for 2012 will assume that the country's
economy will grow by 2.5 percent and with such an assumption the
next year's budget deficit should not be higher than 35 billion
zlotys, the prime minister and the finance minister said on
Thursday.
BUDGET GAP
Poland's budget deficit in the January-November period was
likely close to the 22.5 billion zlotys gap posted in the
January-October period, a deputy finance minister said on
Thursday.
NUCLEAR PLANT
French Areva hopes to provide Poland with
technology for its first nuclear power plant and Paris could
support Warsaw in the European Union in return for any deal, the
company's top representative for Poland said.
