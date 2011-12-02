The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

DEBT CRISIS

The new head of the European Central Bank signalled on Thursday it stood ready to act more aggressively to fight Europe's debt crisis if political leaders agree next week on much tighter budget controls in the 17-nation euro zone.

FINMECCANICA

Italian defence group Finmeccanica said on Thursday it had appointed its chief executive, Giuseppe Orsi, as chairman of the group after Pier Francesco Guarguaglini resigned from the position amid a growing corruption probe.

BANKING FOUNDATIONS

State-owned finance group Cassa Depositi e Prestiti could become the lender of last resort for Italy's banking foundations, Il Sole 24 Ore said without citing sources. It said the government could include plans in its new fiscal package.

FIAT

Italian November new car sales fell 9.25 percent from the year before to 132,579 units, the Transport Ministry said on Thursday in a statement.

Strong sales gains by major automakers, paced by Chrysler Group LLC and Volkswagen AG, put November U.S. auto sales on track to hit a two-year high as consumers returned to showrooms even without a big year-end sale.

Sales of cars and light trucks in Brazil rose 15.7 percent in November from October after two months of declines, according to a source with access to the data.

Fiat denied on Thursday that CEO Sergio Marchionne had said in an interview the group could leave Italy, a delicate issue for the country's biggest industrial group. * ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Italy's largest insurer together with the insurance industry association ANIA intend to press the new Italian industry minister Corrado Passera for an easing of solvency margin rules, Il Giornale said in an unsourced report.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

SARAS

Saras has contacts with partners that could lead to strategic deals, the company said on Thursday at a time when Europe's troubled refining sector mulls tie-ups to create synergies.

Russia's Sibur has been in talks with Saras for about one month, La Repubblica said without citing sources. * EDISON

Italy's second largest power generator is ready to abandon its Iran exploration activities under pressure from the U.S. authorities, MF said citing sources close the company.

* SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Moody's said on Friday it had downgraded Lighthouse's senior notes to C following default. Seat said late on Tuesday it would not pay a coupon on a 1.3 billion euro junior bond, called Lighthouse, meaning the company had technically defaulted.

