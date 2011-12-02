BEIJING/HONG KONG, Dec 2 (IFR) - China's regulators
have stepped up their efforts to promote the bond market as an
alternative source of funding for fast-growing smaller
companies.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission has opened the
door for companies listed on ChiNext, Shenzhen's answer to
Nasdaq, to issue bonds through private placements. The move
offers a much-needed fundraising channel for the high-tech
sector at a time when bank lending remains under heavy scrutiny.
It is the latest sign that China is looking to ease funding
pressures for small and medium-sized enterprises, seen as an
important engine of future economic growth. The plan, however,
will be a test of appetite for lower-rated credits in the
country's conservative bond markets.
First to join the queue are Zhejiang Sunflower Light Energy
Science & Technology and Leshi Internet Information &
Technology. The two ChiNext-listed companies announced plans to
raise Rmb600m (USD94.1m) and Rmb400m, respectively, through
private bonds on November 26, just a week after the CSRC
announced the new rules on November 18.
Sunflower's proposed bonds will come with a tenor of not
more than five years, while Leshi Internet is targeting a
three-year maturity.
The CSRC's announcement has been welcomed by ChiNext issuers
as a new fundraising channel for the companies that are not
allowed to raise funds through share placements.
However, market participants warned the immediate impact was
likely to be muted. The new rules come with strict criteria
reducing the number of eligible issuers, while investors have
voiced concerns about taking on additional credit risk in an
illiquid product.
An issuer must have a good credit rating and sound internal
controls, while the regulator must be satisfied that its assets
and profits are sufficient for it to repay the debts.
There are also restrictions to limit investors in the
private placement market to sophisticated investors who can
fully understand the risks involved and have the ability to take
up such risks. Each bond can be placed to no more than 10
investors.
Even without those restrictions, investors are wary of the
illiquidity and risky nature of bonds from ChiNext issuers.
"It's the private nature that matters. Private means a lack
of liquidity. The private MTNs issued by big state-owned
companies are not even selling well; I can't think of any
investor who will have interest in the ChiNext issuers," said an
investment manager.
The relatively low credit quality is another issue. Many
bankers believe those issues will be assigned local credit
ratings of AA- or single A.
"It will be extremely difficult to sell deals like this,"
said a senior fixed-income banker. "Insurers just skip
low-credit deals, while banks prefer private MTNs. Public funds
and securities firms look for liquidity in asset allocations.
Private funds and trust companies, who ask for super-high
coupons, are likely to be the main buyers of the bonds privately
placed by ChiNext issuers."
HIGH YIELDS LIKELY
The fact that ChiNext bonds are not allowed to be publicly
traded also means investors will have to hold the bonds to
maturity. As such, issuers need to offer a good premium to lure
investors into the deals.
"I guess the coupon will be above 10%, otherwise investors
would rather choose enterprise bonds that are listed in the
interbank market," said the banker.
As a reference, Huayi Brothers Media Corp, a ChiNext issuer
with a credit rating of AA-, issued Rmb300m of 366-day
commercial paper at 8.00% on November 17. Private ChiNext bonds
will be less liquid than the CP market.
To sweeten the offers, some ChiNext issuers are looking for
guarantors for their deals, according to a source who is close
to a potential ChiNext private bond placement.
Some bond traders suggest that issuers may be able to lure
some investors if the shareholders are willing to pledge their
shares as collateral.
"After all, ChiNext companies' business models are not a
good match for bond buyers' appetites," said a banker.
Banks are also reluctant to fight for a piece of this new
business.
"Honestly speaking, not many institutions are interested in
underwriting such deals," said a DCM banker, "Issuances by
ChiNext companies are too small and you can't make much money
out of them. Big banks will definitely not spend much time on
it."
Established as recently as October 2009, ChiNext has grown
rapidly, with 275 companies listed on its board as of December
1.
