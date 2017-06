ROME Dec 2 Italy's antitrust authority said on Friday it had opened a probe into the effect on the market of the purchase of Alitalia by the CAI consortium in 2008.

CAI bought the bankrupt carrier's best assets to create a new company.

At the time of the deal, the government gave the new company a three-year grace period protecting it from antitrust scrutiny on possible market domination, a period which has now expired. (Reporting By Alberto Sisto; Editing by David Holmes)