By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - Directories firm Seat Pagine Gialle has bought itself two weeks to strike a restructuring deal which would allow it to avoid lengthy insolvency proceedings, despite defaulting on its debt this week.

Seat said late on Tuesday it would not pay a EUR52m coupon on the so-called "Lighthouse" EUR1.3bn subordinated bond following the end of a 30-day grace period after it failed to win enough support from senior lenders.

The non-payment has been called a pay credit event by ISDA, which will trigger a payout on the company's credit default swaps, but the company still has until mid-December to persuade lenders to sign up for the restructuring deal put forward by subordinated bondholders.

A unanimous endorsement of the terms is required by the 70-plus bank group, and although only 60% had approved by this week's deadline, sources close to the talks say this was a question of lack of time rather than reluctance to agree.

As a result, the company's senior lenders, led by Royal Bank of Scotland, have asked the company for more time to obtain approvals and will not accelerate their right to trigger a cross default on the bank debt until the end of January.

Bank support for the debt-for-equity swap proposal is gaining momentum, the source added.

"The company is trying to strike a deal between the senior lenders and the Lighthouse bondholders. They are the two classes of credits that are most impacted by the restructuring," said the source.

"The important thing is that the company has been given forbearance by the senior lenders and now the parties are working on the proposals that have been put forward by Lighthouse."

CHANGE OF CONTROL TRIGGERS

That involves swapping EUR100m of the existing subordinated debt into a new bond that will rank pari passu with the company's existing 10.5% senior secured bond maturing in 2017.

Although the minimum 75% threshold of Lighthouse bondholders' approval was met, a significant number of the bank group objected to the seniority of the new bond.

The main backlash, however, is from senior secured bondholders. It is unclear whether the approval of those creditors is needed.

Enforcement rights remain in the control of senior lenders because the existing bank debt is in excess of EUR500m, according to the bond documentation.

However, if they can prove that the security of the debt has been weakened or a change of control event has been triggered, the restructuring talks could become even more complex.

The strongest case for the latter argument is the agreed split of the EUR1.2bn share capital in the company with 10% given to the company's private-equity shareholders -- CVC, Investitori Associati and Permira -- and 90% to the Lighthouse bondholders.

In addition, the current private equity shareholders will also receive two tranches of warrants with the right to subscribe for new shares.

One source away from the deal highlighted a phrase in a company press release, dated November 25, which suggests the company might establish two different classes of shares to work around this issue.

"The board of directors reiterates that it is of the utmost importance for the company that the allocation of the share capital after the restructuring is defined between the main shareholders and Lighthouse bondholders," the statement read.

PANDORA'S BOX

Another source away from the deal said the subordinated bondholders and lenders would do whatever they could to push this restructuring through without involving the courts.

"The subordinated bondholders will be trying to cut a deal that doesn't require bringing the senior secured bondholders to the table," the source said.

"That is the cheapest way forward for the Lighthouse bondholders because they won't have to pay a fee (to the senior secured bondholders) for their consent, or go through the rigmarole of having to solicit their consent or negotiate with them. This is the Pandora's Box that they are trying not to open."

That may well be the case, but the restructuring is timely as it coincides with a move by industry body AFME to improve disclosure in the European high-yield bond market. Its recommendations, published on Thursday, fell short of addressing problems around bondholders' enforcement rights.

"The Seat restructuring highlights the poor position of senior secured bond holders vis-à-vis pari passu bank lenders under the current standard of European high yield bond documentation," said one of the sources.

"If the high yield bond market is being called upon to de-risk the banks, it should not be barred from having a seat at the table in a restructuring with unequal voting rights on matter of enforcement."

(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)