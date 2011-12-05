Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

EDF

France's EDF will spend 1.8 billion euros on a new 900 megawatts coal-fired power plant in Poland.

EURO CRITERIA

Poland will meet economic criteria set for entering the euro zone by late 2015, but will only join the single currency area when it is healed, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said late on Friday.

ENEA AND PGNiG

Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG and utility Enea will join forces to build several gas-fired power blocks, the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reports.

SHALE GAS

Poland will start working on new shale gas taxation regulations in December and wants to send the new law to the parliament for further approvals in the summer, the Polska the Times daily quotes a government official as saying.

PAWLAK

Poland's 2012 budget assuming GDP growth of 2.5 percent is pessimistic, Deputy Prime Minister Waldemar Pawlak told Onet.pl portal over the weekend, adding, the zloty currency's recent weakening helps Poland's economic competitiveness.

KOMPANIA WEGLOWA

Kompania Weglowa, the European Union's largest coal producer, is on track to post a record-high net profit of 500 million zlotys this year, the Rzeczpospolita daily wrote on Saturday.

CORPORATE BONDS

Many of Poland's private investment funds may be violating the law in purchasing too many corporate bonds and risk loosing on the debt papers, which are not being appropriately priced on a market, the Rzeczpospolita daily quoted the country's financial markets regulator KNF on Saturday as saying.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .